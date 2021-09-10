Zacks: Analysts Expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.80 Million

Analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to post $163.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $169.59 million and the lowest is $158.00 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $103.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full-year sales of $618.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $623.64 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $697.63 million, with estimates ranging from $647.26 million to $748.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

NRZ has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $10.46. New Residential Investment has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $11.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in New Residential Investment by 2.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,972,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,885,000 after buying an additional 43,177 shares in the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,032,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,770,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,335,000 after acquiring an additional 800,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc bought a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $18,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.05% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

