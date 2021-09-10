Zacks: Analysts Expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.30 Million

Brokerages expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to post $1.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.75 million and the lowest is $550,000.00. Oncternal Therapeutics posted sales of $590,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 120.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 million to $7.38 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 541.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NinePointTwo Capital acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Oncternal Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

ONCT stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.56. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $10.56. The company has a market cap of $211.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.74.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

