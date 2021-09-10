Zacks: Analysts Expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.18 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to announce $33.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.80 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance posted sales of $34.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $131.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $129.56 billion to $136.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $136.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.36 billion to $138.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

WBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $50.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $51.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,011,813 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $211,061,000 after acquiring an additional 944,383 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 360,908 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $17,161,000 after purchasing an additional 36,492 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.