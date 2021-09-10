Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Albemarle’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.81. Albemarle posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $6.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albemarle.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALB. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total transaction of $325,893.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares in the company, valued at $4,761,168.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,534 shares of company stock worth $5,298,393. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,391,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,256,016,000 after acquiring an additional 133,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,754,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,643,197,000 after acquiring an additional 928,984 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,530,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,268,576,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Albemarle by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after purchasing an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Albemarle by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after purchasing an additional 431,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $247.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,394,494. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.57 and a 200 day moving average of $176.64. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $79.06 and a 1 year high of $248.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.86%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albemarle (ALB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.