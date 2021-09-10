Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Barrett Business Services posted earnings of $2.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 19.60%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $152,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $77.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.34. Barrett Business Services has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 27.33%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

