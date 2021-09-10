Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Announce $1.79 EPS

Brokerages predict that CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) will post $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMC Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.77 and the highest is $1.81. CMC Materials reported earnings per share of $1.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CMC Materials will report full-year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CMC Materials.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CCMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 309.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,117,000 after buying an additional 286,274 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 24.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,774,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $28,637,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $20,020,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CMC Materials by 22.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after purchasing an additional 130,421 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CCMP stock traded down $1.79 on Friday, hitting $130.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. CMC Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.19 and a fifty-two week high of $198.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.82 and a beta of 1.09.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

