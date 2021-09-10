Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.88 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) to announce sales of $82.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.00 million and the highest is $85.03 million. HomeStreet reported sales of $91.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full-year sales of $345.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $340.00 million to $351.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $325.14 million, with estimates ranging from $318.40 million to $333.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HomeStreet.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other HomeStreet news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.75 per share, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith acquired 10,117 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 101.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,301,000 after buying an additional 163,254 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 18.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,379,000 after buying an additional 128,164 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 347.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 116,432 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 117.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 111,338 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 98,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

HMST stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $24.20 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $795.62 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

