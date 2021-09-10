Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $66.89 Million

Analysts expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to announce sales of $66.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $66.34 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.20 million. Information Services Group reported sales of $61.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full year sales of $269.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $258.91 million to $274.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $285.61 million, with estimates ranging from $280.68 million to $290.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Get Information Services Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $309,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 446.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 372,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 77,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:III opened at $7.81 on Friday. Information Services Group has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $378.50 million, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Information Services Group (III)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.