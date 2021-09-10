Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.08 Million

Analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will post $30.08 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.18 million and the highest is $31.40 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $22.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year sales of $118.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.39 million to $119.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $139.03 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $144.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.07). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 66.55% and a negative return on equity of 102.23%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.25 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Guggenheim lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink lowered Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intersect ENT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

XENT opened at $27.35 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $911.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Intersect ENT during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intersect ENT by 448.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

