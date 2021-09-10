Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $581.68 Million

Equities analysts expect PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report sales of $581.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $694.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $521.00 million. PDC Energy reported sales of $317.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year sales of $1.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on PDCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

PDCE opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 3.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.80. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.65%.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $78,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,082 shares in the company, valued at $14,186,911.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at $175,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the first quarter worth $2,943,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 8,588.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 279,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $9,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

