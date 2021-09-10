Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $279.86 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) will announce sales of $279.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $273.50 million. Prosperity Bancshares posted sales of $293.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full-year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.83.

NYSE:PB opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.38%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total transaction of $77,335.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,737,438.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 214,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the second quarter worth $315,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 301,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 43,188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 109,181.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 17,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1,437.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 89,194 shares in the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

