Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) to announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.77. SPX FLOW posted earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SPX FLOW.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

Shares of FLOW opened at $77.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day moving average of $69.44. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. SPX FLOW has a one year low of $40.96 and a one year high of $86.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SPX FLOW by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,748,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,368,000 after buying an additional 315,146 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,065,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,465,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $291,324,000 after purchasing an additional 111,796 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 74,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SPX FLOW by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

