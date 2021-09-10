Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Ensign Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.90. The Ensign Group posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.64. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Ensign Group.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.03 million.

ENSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,311.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $43,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,983 shares of company stock worth $256,762 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 54,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,844,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 103,971.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 14,556 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.08. 201,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,750. The Ensign Group has a twelve month low of $52.89 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

