Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Traeger’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.11). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Traeger will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Traeger.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $213.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 million. Traeger’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COOK. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of COOK stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.02. 2,644,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,561. Traeger has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $32.59.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

