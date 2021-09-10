Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Altria Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.31. Altria Group reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,017,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,586,000 after buying an additional 145,378 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 39,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $831,000. 59.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO opened at $50.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $93.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

