Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avaya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.77. Avaya reported earnings per share of $1.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avaya will report full year earnings of $3.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avaya.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.72 million. Avaya had a return on equity of 101.31% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of AVYA stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,835. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 323.83 and a beta of 1.60. Avaya has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $34.06.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Avaya by 17.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Avaya by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Avaya by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

