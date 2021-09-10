Zacks: Brokerages Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.34 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) will post sales of $5.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.41 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full-year sales of $21.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.72 billion to $21.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $22.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.97 billion to $22.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

BKR stock opened at $23.51 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -783.67 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $234,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,273.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,780,040 shares of company stock worth $1,256,240,834. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

