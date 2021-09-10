Zacks: Brokerages Expect ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.49 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will report sales of $41.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.60 million and the lowest is $41.38 million. ChannelAdvisor reported sales of $35.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full-year sales of $165.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $165.10 million to $166.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $180.54 million, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $182.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ChannelAdvisor.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. ChannelAdvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ECOM opened at $25.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.89. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $28.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.62 million, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.82.

ChannelAdvisor Company Profile

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

