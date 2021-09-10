Zacks: Brokerages Expect HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) to report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for HeadHunter Group’s earnings. HeadHunter Group reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 81%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that HeadHunter Group will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HeadHunter Group.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 113.81% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HHR. Zacks Investment Research raised HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HeadHunter Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised HeadHunter Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HHR traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 104,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,310. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. HeadHunter Group has a 1 year low of $20.72 and a 1 year high of $56.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

