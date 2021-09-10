Zacks: Brokerages Expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to Announce $1.68 EPS

Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.60. MetLife posted earnings per share of $1.73 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MetLife by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of MetLife by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 2.5% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MET opened at $61.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MetLife has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $67.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

