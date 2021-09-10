Zacks: Brokerages Expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to Announce $0.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) to announce $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Park-Ohio posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full-year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.78). Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.30%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PKOH. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Park-Ohio from $43.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Park-Ohio from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director Patrick V. Auletta sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $202,886.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,260 shares in the company, valued at $474,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PKOH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 10.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 785,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,244,000 after acquiring an additional 76,536 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,701,000 after acquiring an additional 121,600 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 181,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 433,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PKOH opened at $26.20 on Friday. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $14.64 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The company has a market capitalization of $332.58 million, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain logistics services and manufactures aluminum products. It operates through the following business segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products. The Supply Technologies segment provides customers with total supply management services for a broad range of high volume, specialty production components.

