Zacks: Brokerages Expect Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) will report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Resources Connection’s earnings. Resources Connection posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Resources Connection will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.15 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Resources Connection.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.68 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $15.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $508.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.12%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after buying an additional 360,068 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,288,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,502,000 after buying an additional 67,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,415,000 after buying an additional 63,498 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 28,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Resources Connection by 23.5% during the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 100,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

