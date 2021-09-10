Zacks: Brokerages Expect Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $98.08 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) will announce $98.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Yext’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.74 million and the highest estimate coming in at $98.50 million. Yext posted sales of $89.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yext will report full year sales of $387.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $386.90 million to $387.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $440.14 million, with estimates ranging from $431.90 million to $453.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Yext.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 75,400 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,131,754.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,046,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,734,284.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Rudnitsky sold 5,000 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $74,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,649.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 161,137 shares of company stock worth $2,327,854. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,599 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yext by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,003,000 after acquiring an additional 672,442 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,139,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,314,000 after acquiring an additional 299,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Yext by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,694,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,975,000 after acquiring an additional 368,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97. Yext has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.40.

About Yext

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

