ZBG Token Market Cap Reaches $8.44 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. ZBG Token has a market capitalization of $8.44 million and $181,323.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZBG Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0321 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00059677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.64 or 0.00168571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00042978 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.