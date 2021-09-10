ZClassic Market Cap Hits $1.21 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $2,048.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.34 or 0.00292660 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.80 or 0.00147711 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00178804 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000759 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.