Zeepin Trading 32.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $459,810.13 and $6,674.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.89 or 0.00125214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.12 or 0.00179484 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,917.25 or 1.00624727 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,139.59 or 0.07033385 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.51 or 0.00847940 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

