Zerogoki USD 24 Hour Volume Hits $201,182.00 (zUSD)

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 10th. During the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. One Zerogoki USD coin can now be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001881 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zerogoki USD has a market capitalization of $2.19 million and $201,182.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zerogoki USD Profile

ZUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,572,710 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Zerogoki USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

