Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ZVIA opened at $13.95 on Friday. Zevia PBC has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $17.50.

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

