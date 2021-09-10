Zigcoin Price Tops $0.0387 on Exchanges (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.31 million and $209,439.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00059072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.57 or 0.00168874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00014441 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00042615 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. It launched on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

