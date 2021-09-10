Zilliqa Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $261.36 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $376.05 or 0.00845256 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001496 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $538.49 or 0.01210377 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003688 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa (CRYPTO:ZIL) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,007,542,907 coins and its circulating supply is 11,716,075,754 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Zilliqa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the exchanges listed above.

