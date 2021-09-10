ZKSwap (ZKS) Market Capitalization Reaches $155.72 Million

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 10th. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001762 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZKSwap has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. ZKSwap has a total market cap of $155.72 million and approximately $11.19 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002234 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00063970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.95 or 0.00124970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.97 or 0.00180876 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,788.69 or 1.00047790 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.02 or 0.07045370 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $382.06 or 0.00853444 BTC.

ZKSwap Coin Profile

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

ZKSwap Coin Trading

