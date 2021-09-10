Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A decreased its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,861 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,817,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,216,000 after purchasing an additional 228,477 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 54,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,899,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 9,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.07, for a total transaction of $1,988,493.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,003 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,854. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.08.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.57. 15,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,521. The business has a 50 day moving average of $202.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $210.10. The company has a market capitalization of $98.38 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 53.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

