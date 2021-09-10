ZooKeeper (ZOO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.93 Million

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 10th. Over the last week, ZooKeeper has traded 41.9% lower against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $2.93 million and approximately $444,518.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0616 or 0.00000137 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00064750 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.87 or 0.00126831 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.30 or 0.00183536 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44,839.30 or 0.99993183 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.06 or 0.07051497 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $387.53 or 0.00864213 BTC.

ZooKeeper Profile

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 47,606,120 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

