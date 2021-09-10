Zoracles (ZORA) Price Down 41.2% Over Last Week

Zoracles (CURRENCY:ZORA) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Zoracles has traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar. Zoracles has a total market cap of $3.90 million and approximately $173,178.00 worth of Zoracles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zoracles coin can currently be purchased for $713.84 or 0.01570907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002346 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00063646 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00124438 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.93 or 0.00180299 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,371.46 or 0.99846540 BTC.
- stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,283.62 or 0.07226088 BTC.
- Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $408.65 or 0.00899291 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002996 BTC.
