Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.20% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Zscaler from $206.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (up previously from $279.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.42.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler stock opened at $280.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $293.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.61. The firm has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.