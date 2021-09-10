Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $282.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.98% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up from $279.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.42.

Get Zscaler alerts:

ZS opened at $280.22 on Friday. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $120.34 and a 1-year high of $293.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $245.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total transaction of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth about $864,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,783 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 338.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.