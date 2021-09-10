Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $325.00 at Truist Securities

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Securities from $225.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s previous close.

ZS has been the topic of several other research reports. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Zscaler from $282.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.67.

Shares of Zscaler stock traded down $8.75 on Friday, hitting $271.47. 160,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,213. Zscaler has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $998,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 25,984 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.43, for a total value of $5,727,653.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

