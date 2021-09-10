Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Buy Rating from BTIG Research

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $324.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $279.00. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital lowered Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.42.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $280.22 on Friday. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $120.34 and a 12 month high of $293.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total value of $998,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,775 shares of company stock valued at $22,635,330. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

