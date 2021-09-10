Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $255.00 to $314.00. The stock had previously closed at $280.22, but opened at $289.60. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zscaler shares last traded at $283.48, with a volume of 28,902 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.62.

Get Zscaler alerts:

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.46, for a total transaction of $998,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,775 shares of company stock worth $22,635,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,454,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $864,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Zscaler by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 23,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Zscaler by 338.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after buying an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zscaler by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,520,000 after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the period. 37.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of -164.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

About Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.