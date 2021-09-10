Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their price target on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 7,451 shares of company stock valued at $326,207 in the last ninety days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZUMZ. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 71,100 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,843 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 37.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 288,300 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,368,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 93.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 184,018 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.74. Zumiez has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

