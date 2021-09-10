Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $268.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Shares of ZUMZ stock traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.78. The stock had a trading volume of 780,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,410. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $112,177.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,838.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 7,451 shares of company stock valued at $326,207 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zumiez stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 1,354.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

