Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $47.00 price objective on the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $52.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZUMZ. B. Riley raised their target price on Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $39.60 on Friday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.51 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 10.93%. Zumiez’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zumiez will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $112,177.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,838.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,451 shares of company stock valued at $326,207. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,025 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 787,743 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $38,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,827 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 10,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the second quarter worth $54,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.