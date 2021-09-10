ZUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, ZUSD has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $167,615.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00064568 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00126216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.44 or 0.00182719 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,995.41 or 0.99723194 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.41 or 0.07053165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.83 or 0.00841806 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

