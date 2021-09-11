-$0.02 EPS Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on XM. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of XM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.70. The stock had a trading volume of 644,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.47. Qualtrics International has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.53.

In other news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,346 shares of company stock worth $385,903 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter worth $91,766,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,945,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,016.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,735,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

