$0.02 EPS Expected for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will report $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.03. Target Hospitality posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on TH shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.15.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky bought 97,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $329,314.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 58,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.86. The stock had a trading volume of 81,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,082. Target Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market cap of $393.06 million, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

