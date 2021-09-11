$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. CVR Energy reported earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 103.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVI. cut their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tudor Pickering cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank cut shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

CVI opened at $13.36 on Friday. CVR Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CVR Energy by 2,302.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CVR Energy by 107.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in CVR Energy by 12.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

