-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GTY Technology.

Get GTY Technology alerts:

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.32 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.88% and a negative net margin of 82.51%.

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on GTY Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Craig Ross sold 11,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total transaction of $80,833.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,571 shares of company stock valued at $497,682. 33.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GTY Technology by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after buying an additional 171,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GTY Technology by 7.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 9,803 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GTY Technology during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GTY Technology during the second quarter worth about $7,648,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GTY Technology by 168.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. 45.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GTY Technology stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.11. 73,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,636. GTY Technology has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The company has a market cap of $408.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GTY Technology (GTYH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GTY Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GTY Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.