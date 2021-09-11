-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.11). Lithium Americas reported earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09).

Several research analysts have commented on LAC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

NYSE LAC traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $22.50. 10,286,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,595,297. The company has a quick ratio of 56.73, a current ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axel Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,338,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $1,178,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 418.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 200,191 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 49,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lithium Americas by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 429,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,686,000 after buying an additional 75,667 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

