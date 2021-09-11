$0.15 EPS Expected for MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) will announce $0.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.09. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MP Materials.

Get MP Materials alerts:

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.60 million.

MP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MP Materials from $37.50 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.89.

NYSE MP traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,165,426. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $10.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.05 and a beta of 4.93.

In other news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $1,014,344.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andrew A. Mcknight sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $5,725,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 11,517.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,584,000 after buying an additional 4,399,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 322.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,680,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,564,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513,449 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $43,183,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,100 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MP Materials (MP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.