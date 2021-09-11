$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) to announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. Barings BDC reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $33.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 117.79%.

BBDC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Barings BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barings BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Ares Management LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 48.0% in the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,992 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Barings BDC by 101.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 890,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,891,000 after purchasing an additional 448,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,839,000 after acquiring an additional 411,066 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 47.1% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,774,000 after acquiring an additional 409,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $3,459,000. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

BBDC traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.78. The company had a trading volume of 137,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,707. The stock has a market cap of $517.03 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.44. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 131.25%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

